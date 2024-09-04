YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,780 GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. HSBC began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.83.

GE Vernova Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $192.55 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $202.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.60.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

