YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kenvue by 80.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Kenvue during the first quarter worth $28,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kenvue by 71.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue during the first quarter worth $33,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC increased their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.60. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $22.98.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.13%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

