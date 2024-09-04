YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,549 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,487 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in eBay by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on eBay from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $58.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

