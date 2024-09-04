Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) Trading Down 2.3%

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.59. 266,392 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 3,322,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Yoshitsu Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About Yoshitsu

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products.

