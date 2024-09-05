100,000 Shares in Black Hawk Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BKHA) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BKHA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Black Hawk Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKHA opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.16. Black Hawk Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Danville, California.

