10,937 Shares in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENOV. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Enovis in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,116,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Enovis by 88.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 381,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,802,000 after buying an additional 179,276 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Enovis by 1,060.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 333,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after buying an additional 304,779 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enovis by 15.6% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 338,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,131,000 after buying an additional 45,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Enovis by 175.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 21,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENOV opened at $44.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 1.92. Enovis Co. has a 1-year low of $39.98 and a 1-year high of $65.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $525.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Enovis from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Enovis from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.13.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

