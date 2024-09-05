13,815 Shares in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,815 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,405,000 after buying an additional 159,716 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,996,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,815,000 after buying an additional 21,170 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,351,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,986,000 after buying an additional 42,570 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 902,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after buying an additional 243,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,658,000 after buying an additional 30,941 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 7,073 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $302,017.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,552.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Fox Advisors cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $41.08 on Thursday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $48.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.07%.

About Benchmark Electronics

(Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.