1,620 Shares in Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EQIN) Acquired by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EQIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $304,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EQIN opened at $46.15 on Thursday. Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.00.

