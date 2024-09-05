1,701 Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1,185.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Xylem by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on XYL shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.54.

Xylem Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of XYL stock opened at $129.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

