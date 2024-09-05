182 Shares in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Bought by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 19,323.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 30,145 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 27,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE PKG opened at $204.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $210.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.98.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,128.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,177,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,128.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

