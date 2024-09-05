18,434 Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Acquired by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,434 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 354.9% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $136,293.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,331.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $871,685.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,364.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $136,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,331.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,904. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.86%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.59.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

