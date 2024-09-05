18,900 Shares in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TOST. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the second quarter worth about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Toast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Toast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Toast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Toast stock opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average of $24.32. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Toast had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TOST. Robert W. Baird cut Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Toast from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Toast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.22.

In other Toast news, President Stephen Fredette sold 3,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $97,688.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,847,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,005,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Stephen Fredette sold 3,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $97,688.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,847,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,005,156.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $1,938,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,773.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,352 shares of company stock valued at $10,526,982 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

