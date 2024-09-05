2,281 Shares in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Bought by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Post in the second quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Post in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Post in the first quarter worth $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Post by 9,966.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Post by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on POST. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

Post Price Performance

NYSE POST opened at $118.29 on Thursday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $78.85 and a one year high of $118.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.26 and a 200 day moving average of $106.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. Post had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Post’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.94 per share, with a total value of $225,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,546.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

