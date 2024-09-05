31,255 Shares in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Bought by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Haleon by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Haleon by 9.9% in the second quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 2.7% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 45,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Stock Performance

NYSE:HLN opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.24. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Haleon had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0514 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

