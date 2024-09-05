3,709 Shares in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Acquired by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SF. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 69,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SF opened at $85.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.32. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $54.81 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

