4,949 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 79.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Copart by 477.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $53.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.84.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.