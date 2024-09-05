4,949 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 79.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Copart by 477.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.
Copart Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ CPRT opened at $53.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.84.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
