5,017 Shares in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,017 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,439,000 after purchasing an additional 502,039 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 105,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 21,564 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,059,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,975,000 after acquiring an additional 18,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FACT Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. FACT Capital LP now owns 101,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 17,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MTZ opened at $103.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $113.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -742.36 and a beta of 1.65.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. MasTec had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

MTZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on MasTec from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on MasTec from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (up previously from $109.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

