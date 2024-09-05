5,600 Shares in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Purchased by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,098.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $844,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 477.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 188,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after acquiring an additional 155,566 shares during the period.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance
Shares of JMBS stock opened at $46.48 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.89.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- Stock Average Calculator
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.