59,272 Shares in Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE:SLI) Acquired by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE:SLI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Separately, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Lithium in the first quarter valued at $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Standard Lithium from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Standard Lithium Price Performance

Shares of SLI stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. Standard Lithium Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $3.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.86.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium Ltd is a technology and lithium development company. Its flagship project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction. Standard Lithium Ltd is based in Vancouver, Canada.

