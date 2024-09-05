7,020 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period.

FLRN stock opened at $30.70 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $30.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.77.

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

