8,097 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 617.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 210.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on KDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $37.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average is $32.86. The company has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $37.58.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

