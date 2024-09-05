88,721 Shares in Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 88,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWSM. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 18,068 shares during the period. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $467,000.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JWSM opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.08. Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $11.28.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Company Profile

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

