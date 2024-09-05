A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP decreased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in A. O. Smith by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 665.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in A. O. Smith by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In related news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,191,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at $194,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AOS stock opened at $80.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $64.14 and a 1-year high of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.12.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

