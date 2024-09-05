Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Shares Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Free Report) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,374 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 1.10% of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 82,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

JEQ stock opened at $6.02 on Thursday. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $6.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

