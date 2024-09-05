Adobe (ADBE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.53 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Adobe to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Adobe Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $575.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.68, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $553.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $518.92.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.79.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
