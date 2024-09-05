ADS-TEC Energy (ADSE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ADS-TEC Energy Price Performance
NASDAQ ADSE opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.37. ADS-TEC Energy has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $13.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.
About ADS-TEC Energy
ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.
