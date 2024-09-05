ADS-TEC Energy (ADSE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ADS-TEC Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ ADSE opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.37. ADS-TEC Energy has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

Featured Stories

