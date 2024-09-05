Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Aethlon Medical from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEMD

Aethlon Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ AEMD opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.65. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $2.93.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.10. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.