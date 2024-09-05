Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Holdings Increased by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Aflac Stock Up 1.3 %

AFL opened at $110.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.32 and a 200-day moving average of $89.54. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $73.62 and a fifty-two week high of $111.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

