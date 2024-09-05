AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives $118.91 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.91.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AGCO from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup began coverage on AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at AGCO

Institutional Trading of AGCO

In other AGCO news, Director Michael C. Arnold purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.69 per share, for a total transaction of $157,842.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,575.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Lange Bob De acquired 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.91 per share, for a total transaction of $124,832.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,985.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael C. Arnold bought 1,800 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.69 per share, for a total transaction of $157,842.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,575.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 93.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 102.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Stock Up 1.7 %

AGCO stock opened at $89.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.70. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $84.35 and a fifty-two week high of $132.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.17%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AGCO will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

