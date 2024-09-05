Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,569 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,836 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,970 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $78.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day moving average of $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $83.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.