Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR) Trading Down 0.9%

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.72 and last traded at $27.79. Approximately 92,702 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 278% from the average daily volume of 24,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.04.

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $154.23 million, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.87.

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian Midstream Energy Select index. The fund tracks an index of energy infrastructure companies in the US and Canada, weighted by market capitalization. ENFR was launched on Nov 1, 2013 and is managed by Alerian.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.