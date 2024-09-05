Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Raised to $224.00 at TD Cowen

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $193.00 to $224.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.88.

Shares of ALL opened at $189.87 on Tuesday. Allstate has a twelve month low of $105.85 and a twelve month high of $191.33. The company has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.74 and a 200 day moving average of $167.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,880,915.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,005,595.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,873 shares in the company, valued at $877,968.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,915.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,938 shares of company stock worth $36,122,740. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 70.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

