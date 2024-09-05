Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,087 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 523.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,966 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,746,000 after acquiring an additional 63,784 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 19.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $21,900,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of AMR stock opened at $214.35 on Thursday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.34 and a 52 week high of $452.00. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.92.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.05 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 13.52%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 26.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

