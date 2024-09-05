Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.1% of Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in Alphabet by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 14,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 47,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 33,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $156.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.11.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,065 shares of company stock worth $22,841,690. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.17.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

