Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Lifted by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 136.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,576 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 989,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $180,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the second quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 26,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.6 %

Alphabet stock opened at $156.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total transaction of $3,991,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,588,151.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total value of $3,991,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,588,151.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,065 shares of company stock worth $22,841,690 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.17.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

