Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 154.4% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO opened at $54.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average of $45.83. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $54.76.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

