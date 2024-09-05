Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Shares Up 0.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $57.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Altria Group traded as high as $54.67 and last traded at $54.51. 1,675,786 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 10,306,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.07.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,960,000 after acquiring an additional 16,541 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 57,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $556,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.36%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

