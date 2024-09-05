Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $33.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ameresco from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.62.

NYSE AMRC opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Ameresco has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $47.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.78.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $437.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.75 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $132,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,823.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 255,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 126,204 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 187.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 68,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 44,882 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,065,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 142,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 37,368 shares during the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

