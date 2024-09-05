American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP decreased its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,788,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $536,142,000 after buying an additional 310,808 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,003,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $232,846,000 after purchasing an additional 284,965 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,886,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,081,000 after purchasing an additional 44,375 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 179.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,691,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $53,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,050.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,681,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEO opened at $20.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.35. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.98%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $53,936.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

