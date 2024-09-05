American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,615,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,995,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,127,000 after buying an additional 1,581,734 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 646.9% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 261,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,510,000 after acquiring an additional 226,435 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 582,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,170,000 after acquiring an additional 103,771 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.77.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $102.43 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $104.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.22 and its 200-day moving average is $89.31.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

