American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AMH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.20.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AMH stock opened at $39.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.55. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.46 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,673,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,679,868,000 after buying an additional 1,094,714 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at $789,947,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,007,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,599,000 after buying an additional 73,599 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,862,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,755,000 after buying an additional 2,575,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,830,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,798,000 after buying an additional 507,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

