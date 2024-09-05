Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 268.8% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $442.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $427.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $425.41. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $306.63 and a 52 week high of $450.35. The stock has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.44 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $464.33.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

