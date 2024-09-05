Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Shares of Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report) rose 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.95 and last traded at C$1.94. Approximately 116,521 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 75,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.87.
AMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Ventum Financial decreased their price target on shares of Amex Exploration from C$3.25 to C$3.05 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Amex Exploration from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.
Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.
