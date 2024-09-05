Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $251.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Analog Devices

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $233,138.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,365.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $233,138.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,365.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,107 shares of company stock worth $9,014,710. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in Analog Devices by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 675.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ADI opened at $221.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $110.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

About Analog Devices

(Get Free Report

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.