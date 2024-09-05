Analysts Set Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Target Price at $278.59

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $279.14.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $357.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

ALNY stock opened at $253.14 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $287.55. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.46 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.87.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $659.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.21) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $7,161,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,013.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $7,161,390.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,013.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,563,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,148 shares of company stock valued at $25,658,824. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

