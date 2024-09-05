Analysts Set Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Target Price at $31.82

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.82.
BEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, August 5th.
NYSE BEP opened at $24.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $19.92 and a 1 year high of $28.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -54.30 and a beta of 0.92.
Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -308.69%.
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.
