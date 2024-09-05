Analysts Set Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Target Price at $57.73

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.67.

CIEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ciena from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

CIEN stock opened at $54.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.97. Ciena has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $63.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $130,962.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,635,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $130,962.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,635,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $170,835.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 212,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,269.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Ciena by 339.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

