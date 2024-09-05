Analysts Set Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT at $45.78

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.78.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Comcast stock opened at $38.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $151.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.86. Comcast has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 258.0% during the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 154.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

