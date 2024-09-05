Analysts Set Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target at $39.82

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.82.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

EXC opened at $38.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average is $36.75. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,356 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Exelon by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,096,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,968,000 after acquiring an additional 277,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

