Analysts Set Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Target Price at $200.88

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.88.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $196.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,795,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,780,004,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944,520 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,726,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,010,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401,526 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,592,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,445,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,121 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,210,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,096,849,000 after purchasing an additional 270,538 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 101.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,443,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,116 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODFL stock opened at $195.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $165.49 and a 52-week high of $227.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.82. The firm has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

